PBSO: Man Threatens Mega Churches & 5 Unnamed Politicians

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office charges a local man with posting threatening videos on Facebook, essentially declaring war on mega churches.

In one video, 32-year-old Michael Iaboni of Palm Beach Gardens identified himself and said "I got fired and I'm fired up," while making "pew" sounds to mimick gunfire. He then talked about "going after mega churches," and said "Christ Fellowhship is on my list" and that he wants to take it out.

Investigators say the man also posted that "A Dead man's switch has been chosen if anything happens to me while I'm expressing my 1st amendment right to freedom of speech." Iaboni claimed to have evidence of "5 very powerful politicians that have only destroyed this country more than MAGA has" while citing "Operation Murder."

Detectives say Iaboni lives just over a mile away from Christ Fellowship church and the messages came just days before a large event was held there.

Iaboni now faces a criminal count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm..