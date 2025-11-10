PBC Woman Busted For Operating Network of Brothels

A West Palm Beach woman faces charges for allegedly running a network of brothels in Palm Beach and Lee counties.

After a more than year and a half investigation, deputies arrested Cinthia Saucedo Torres.

She's accused of operating, with her husband and brother, four brothels in Lake Worth Beach and detectives would later link those illegal businesses to one in West Palm Beach and another in Fort Myers.

It's alleged that $18,000 taken in from the sex operation was sent to Mexico, the same place where Torres and the other two suspects fled to while leaving her three children behind...with a 17-year-old forced to run the business.