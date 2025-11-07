Stuart Air Show Will Fly Despite Shutdown But No Military Flights

The Stuart Air Show will go on, despite the partial government shutdown. Organizers of the event, which begins today and runs through Sunday, say two military fighter jets will not fly.

The F-35 and F/A-18 are being cut from the show because it is categorized as a community outreach activity and only essential military operations are being allowed.

Organizers say there will still be a lot to see at the Veterans Day weekend celebration, including aerobatic squadrons, mini-jet shows and parachuting teams.

The event kicks off with a drone show and fireworks display at Witham Field.

An air show in Orlando was cancelled last month due to the loss of military participation.

