PBIA Neighbors Voice Noise Concerns After FAA Flight-Path Change

The partial government shutdown is keeping residents near Palm Beach International Airport from getting answers regarding a recent flight path change.

The FAA has a no-fly zone in effect over Mar-a-Lago all the time, whether President Trump is in Palm Beach or not.

"What exactly is the threat when he's not in residence?"

County Commissioner Gregg Weiss organized a public meeting with the Citizens Committee on Airport Noise last week. He's asked the Secret Service for a briefing...

"We've been told that they can't meet because of the shutdown."

Meanwhile, residents of two neighborhoods where planes are now flying over their homes are complaining.

"I can also attest at how horrific this is for our neighborhood. The noise is crazy."

"Yes it is very loud. I get awoken at 6:15 (a.m.)."

One physician, Dr. Jennifer Tucker, says their concerns should go beyond noise.

"There are mental effects, cardiac effects. There is hypertension, stroke...you can literally die from this."

That information is backed up by a study last year from researchers at Boston and Oregon State Universities. It found that people who were exposed to aircraft noise levels at 45 decibels or more were more likely to have higher self-reported body mass index, an indicator of obesity, which can lead to several health issues.

