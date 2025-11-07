Palm Beach School Teachers & School District At Budget Impasse

There is a stalemate between public school teachers in Palm Beach County and the teachers union.

The Classroom Teachers Association has declared a budget impasse as teachers are requesting a 5 percent pay raise, while the school district is offering a 1.5 percent bonus.

Union President Gordon Longhofer calls that offer "unfair and unjust" to teachers, citing their success in maintaining the district's "A" rating.

A school district spokesman says the proposal was made "despite significant financial constraints, including a 6,000 student drop in enrollment." Sean Cooley says a five percent pay hike is not fiscally responsible.

A special judge will now review the dispute and make suggestions.