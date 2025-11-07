Florida GOP Candidate For Governor Paul Renner Promotes His Health Platform

The former Speaker of the Florida House is promoting his health policy platform, as he runs for governor.

Republican Paul Renner says his "Florida Health Freedom and Wellness Initiative" includes something the current governor is already supporting...making all school vaccinations optional.

"It's up to the parent to make that decision with their pediatrician and I think when you see that, you'll have many parents that opt for a vaccine, but you'll have some that don't and that's what health freedom is all about."

Renner says it's up to parents and their children's doctors to decide whether the polio vaccine or any of the others is right for them.