PBIA Not On FAA List But Will Still Likely Be Impacted By Flight Reductions

Even though Palm Beach International Airport is not on the list of the 40 high-volume airports where the FAA will be reducing traffic by ten percent tomorrow, 17 airports it services are on the list.

That means travelers into and out of the Palm Beaches can be expected to be affected.

Miami, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Tampa and Orlando International Airports are all on that list from the FAA.

The move is being made to ease pressure on air traffic while the partial government shutdown continues. It means thousands of flights will be cancelled across the country.