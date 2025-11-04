Nearly 21K Sea Turtle Nests Laid On Northern Palm Beach County Beaches

Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach says sea turtles laid a total of 20,872 nests during the season that just wrapped up last Friday.

The facility tracks a 9.5 mile stretch of beach in northern Palm Beach County.

Out of those nearly 21,000 nests, over 12,000 were Loggerheads, with 8,300 from Green turtles and another 262 from Leatherbacks.

The total was higher than the 15,000 nests tracked as of the end of October last year.

The record was set in 2023, when Loggerhead says more than 25,000 total nests were recorded.