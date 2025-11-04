Election Day Along The Treasure Coast

It's election day in three municipalities along the Treasure Coast.

In Vero Beach, voters are deciding on whether to retain two incumbents on the city council or elect a new member who has run more than two dozen times before.

John Cotugno is currently serving as Mayor and Taylor Dingle as a City Council member. Also in this race is challenger Brian Heady.

There is also an election today in Fellsmere, where two incumbents, Ben Baker and Inocensia Hernandez, are trying to stay in their seats on the City Council, with challenger Cesar Gomez also vying for a seat.

And in Fort Pierce, the election is on to fill a seat on the City Commission that was left vacant by the resignation of James Taylor after his arrest in July.

The 38-year-old former District 2 Commissioner is accused of having sexually explicit online conversations with a 12-year old girl in Illinois and sending her nude pics.

The candidates in that race are Donna Benton, Chris Dzadovsky and Jaimebeth Galinis. If no one captures a simple majority of the votes, there will be a runoff on January 13th.

Polls remain open until 7 p.m.