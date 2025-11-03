Ryan Routh Asks Court To Move Him Out Of Florida

Convicted attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh wants to leave Florida.

According to a new motion filed by Routh, he is asking Federal Judge Aileen Cannon to be sent to a state that allows legal assisted suicide.

Ten states and the District of Columbia allow it, but only for the terminally ill, which Routh is not. But he writes that he wants to be moved to one of those places because he is a "constant failure."

Routh goes on to write that if it's not possible, he would like to be exchanged for a political prisoner in another country, such as China or Iran. That is something he also requested before his trial began.

Cannon is set to sentence Routh in December, when he faces up to life in prison.

The man who was staked out behind the bushes at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, with a rifle, represented himself at trial but he has requested legal representation for his sentencing.