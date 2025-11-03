Judge Delays Trial For WPB Cop Charged With Attempted Sexual Assault

A jury trial for a West Palm Beach Police Officer accused of trying to sexually assault a woman has been delayed.

It was supposed to start this morning, but the judge in the case granted a continuance. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 12th.

33-year-old James Matthew Bush is charged with attempted sexual assault and robbery.

Prosecutors say he responded to a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend when he told the man to leave and then asked the woman to go upstairs with him and "have some fun." He then allegedly tried to force her into committing a sex act with him.

Bush has since been removed from duty.