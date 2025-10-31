Pres. Trump Expected To Spend Weekend At Mar-A-Lago

A road closure ahead of an expected return to Mar-a-Lago by President Trump.

The Town of Palm Beach has closed South Ocean Boulevard between South County Road and Southern Boulevard until further notice.

It comes as the FAA has issued a VIP movement alert in the air above the area. That goes into effect this afternoon at 4 p.m. and remains in place until Sunday.

Halloween coincides with Mar-a-Lago's season-opening bash.

The flight restrictions for a one-mile radius around the president's Palm Beach estate are now year-round, but when the President is in town, those restrictions expand to a ten-mile radius.