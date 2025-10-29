Town Of Palm Beach Launches FAA Complaint About New Mar-A-Lago Restrictions

The Town of Palm Beach is pushing back against the new year-round flight restrictions over Mar-a-Lago.

Mayor Danielle Moore is filing a formal complaint with the FAA, citing concerns over excessive aircraft noise, potential delays in emergency responses and a lack of transparency.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss is also complaining. He's calling a special meeting for next Thursday, November 6th at the PBIA administrative office to let residents voice their concerns.

Last week, the FAA banned aircraft from operating within a one nautical mile radius of President Trump's home, whether he is there or not.

Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel is requesting a briefing from the Secret Service and was told she would have to wait until after the partial government shutdown is over.

Meanwhile, a VIP notice from the FAA signals a presidential visit this weekend. The new flight restrictions include a ban on air traffic within a 10-mile radius of Mar-a-Lago while Trump is in town.