City Of Riviera Beach Helping Jamaica Residents In Wake Of Melissa

The City of Riviera Beach is mobilizing relief efforts to support families in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa made landfall there yesterday with 185 mile per hour winds.

Nearly 20 percent of Riviera Beach residents have West Indian roots.

Mayor Douglas Lawson, whose parents were born on the island, says the city is already taking action.

He's encouraging residents to donate to the Riviera Beach Relief Fund to help those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

