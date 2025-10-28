Palm Beach Commission Picking New County Attorney

Palm Beach County Commissioners are holding public questioning of four County Attorney candidates today.

Current County Attorney Denise Coffman announced in August that she was leaving the job come late December.

Four candidates are answering questions and the Commission is expected to make a decision before the day is done.

Wellington Mayor Michael Napoleone is one of the finalists, as well as former City of West Palm Beach Assistant Attorney K. Denise Haire. The other two candidates are Coffman's two chief assistant county attorneys.

Coffman is urging commissioners to consider David Ottey and Michael W. Jones for the position.