PBC High School Coach Accused Of Lewd Acts On Student

Another Palm Beach County schools coach is arrested for inappropriate contact with a student.

This time, a Royal Palm Beach High School volleyball coach is charged with lewd and lascivious touching and offense against a student by an authority figure. Sheriff's officials say Arturo Gonzalez also operates a private volleyball club for girls and fear there are more victims.

Schools Superintendent Mike Burke tells CBS 12 News that what constitutes inappropriate behavior has been a key topic this school year.

"We're doing more training also for teachers, to train them on behaviors they should not be participating into. That they shouldn't be texting students...how to communicate with their students."

Last week, a high school basketball coach from the Belle Glade area was arrested for sending nude photos of himself to a 16-year-old girl.

