St. Lucie Schools Are Surprising Students With Metal Detectors

Metal detectors are being rolled out at random across one Treasure Coast School District.

An initiative unveiled yesterday in St. Lucie County public schools includes unannounced metal detector screenings as a way to reinforce campus safety.

School District officials say it's part of a broader strategy to ensure secure learning environments and not because of any specific threat.

The screenings will be conducted periodically and without prior notice. Parents are asked to speak with their kids about the importance of school safety.