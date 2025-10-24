Illegal Immigration Crackdown Heats Up Along Treasure Coast

There's an anti-ICE protest planned for tonight in Fort Pierce, as an immigration crackdown has been heating up along the Treasure Coast.

Ahead of the protest, it's been discovered that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is using a building in Stuart as a temporary facility after a man was arrested during a protest there. He's charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Immigration Attorney Diego Gomez from West Palm Beach tells CBS 12 News that the Trump administration is going too far.

"We are seeing a lot of people that are being taken into custody that have clean criminal records. No criminal record whatsoever. People that have been in the United States for many years. People that are in the process of obtaining their legal status. I don't think this is something that is going to tail off anytime soon."

On its website, ICE states that having a pending immigration case does not provide an absolute shield from arrest or removal proceedings.

According to state data, Martin County has the third-highest number of illegal immigration arrests this year, at more than 400 since August.

Tonight's ICE protest is expected to happen at U.S. 1 and Virginia Avenue.