New, Larger Helipad Being Installed At Mar-A-Lago

The Town of Palm Beach's Land Preservation Commission has approved a larger helipad for Mar-a-Lago during the remainder of President Trump's term.

The Marine One helipad will be about 60 feet in diameter and will sit on the west lawn, same as the one that stood during Trump's first term.

It will be used for security evacuation, instead of daily travel and will be built to support Marine One's weight.

Mar-a-Lago will pay for the helipad, not the taxpayers, and it will be removed at the end of Trump’s presidency.