Massive Sneaker Heist Pulled Off At Mall In Jensen Beach

Investigators in Martin County are looking into the theft of hundreds of pairs of shoes after a crime that sounds like it could've come out of a movie.

"We had a burglary that appears to be right out of 'Mission Impossible'"

Sheriff John Budensiek says thieves sliced through the roof of the Treasure Coast Square Mall in Jensen Beach and broke into the Champs store, bringing three to four hundred boxes of New Balance and Nikes through the hole.

"These are not just the kids from down the road doing a fly-by-night burglary, these are organized crime criminals."