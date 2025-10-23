Christians Invited To Connect With Their Faith At Film Screening

The call is going out to those of the faith in our community to watch a special screening of a documentary titled "Truth Rising" from Focus on the Family and the Colson Center.

"This film deals with current topics that are pertinent to all of us really, at a very crucial time in our society and culture."

Kevin Krieger is a Brian Mudd Show listener and one of the organizers of the screening which is being held this evening in the Loxahatchee area.

"(It's) kind of a call to action for us as Christians or people who want to wake up and deal with something more than daily living."

He says the film was released on September 5th, just five days before the Charlie Kirk assassination, which has many across the country finding or reengaging with their faith.