Multi-Industry Career Fair At PBSC In Boca Raton

A multi-industry job fair is being held at Palm Beach State College today.

The event, in partnership with CareerSource Palm Beach County, is happening on the college's Boca Raton campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early access from 10 to 10:30 a.m. will be available exclusively to PBSC students, alumni, and military veterans, offering them a half-hour head start to connect with employers.

Jobseekers will find recruiters and managers from more than 30 businesses and organizations and full-time, part-time, internship and volunteer positions are available.

Organizers say the career fair features employers from a wide range of industries.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their updated resumes.

You can also register here.