Florida City Approves 6K Seat Soccer Stadium For New USL Team

The United Soccer League is one step closer to forming a team in Port St. Lucie.

The City Council today gave unanimous approval on first reading to authorize the mayor to "execute and enter" into a stadium agreement with the city's redevlopment agency.

The proposal is to build a 6,000 seat soccer stadium after the league recently awarded the city an expansion team.

Today's vote came as more than 1,500 residents signed a Change.org petition against the stadium. They say the project is "ill-timed, fiscally misguided and dangerously located."

The city would put up $27.5 million in tax increment financing, which is generated over time from increases in property tax revenue.

There will be another meeting on the topic November 4th.