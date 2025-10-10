New Information In School Bus Crash That Sent 8 Students To Hospital

We're learning more about a school bus crash that sent eight students and the bus driver to the hospital.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says crews were dispatched to the crash involving the bus and a car on Monday.

An investigation turned up video footage from the school bus, which shows the car crossing several feet over the center line of Highway 70 and into the path of the bus. The bus driver took evasive action to avoid a head-on collision, but was unable to avoid it when the car struck the bus.

The sheriff's office says the bus driver acted quickly to protect the students on board and avoid a more serious collision. None of the injuries are life threatening.