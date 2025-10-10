Fright Nights Is Open At South Florida Fairgrounds For 24th Year

It’s that time of year again - when screams echo through the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Fright Nights is back in West Palm Beach.

CBS 12 News paid a visit to the event, where one scare actor explains why he does it, 24 years after he first organized Fright Nights.

"We are addicted to it. It's like, you ever scare someone? You got a sister or something, and they do that thing with their body? Once you see that about a half dozen times, that's it. You'll be scaring people for the rest of your life."

Fright Nights features four haunted houses, two scare zones and a carnival midway.

The event runs select nights through November 1st.

Click Here for available nights and ticket information.