PBSO Warns Of FDIC Scam Involving Text Claiming To Be Sheriff Bradshaw

A new scam is targeting Palm Beach County residents.
Locals are reporting they're getting texts from someone claiming to be Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.
The text goes on to say that deputies are investigating several large banking institutions and they found the person's name on a list. The scammers claim they should expect a call from the FDIC.
PBSO says they will never text, email or call to ask for financial information.
They instruct residents to not reply, click links or call any phone numbers in the message. They say to delete the text and block the sender and feel free to report the scam to the Sheriff's Office.