Deputy-Involved Shooting In Belle Glade Leaves Suspect & Victim Injured

He says that when deputies arrived, the man refused multiple orders to put down the rock and some type of other weapon that had something sharp coming out of it. After being tased twice, Bradshaw says the suspect threw the rock at a deputy and came towards him with the weapon in a threatening fashion. That's when he was shot in the stomach.

"The deputies did a good job trying to deploy non-life threatening weapons to start with, it just wasn't gonna work. It's obvious this guy was pretty hopped up on something...either narcotics or he's got a really bad mental problem."

Both the suspect and his alleged victim are expected to be okay and the deputies involved are on paid leave.