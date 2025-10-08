Man Held Without Bail For Attempted Murder Of West Palm Beach Cop

The man charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer is being held without bond.

22-year-old Emmanuel Mcrae made his first court appearance this morning after turning himself in last night.

Police say two officers responded to a home in West Palm Beach on a call about a fight between two brothers when Mcrae stepped outside the house and fired on the cops, who fired back.

West Palm Beach Police say there were more than 20 shots fired, including 10 rounds from Mcrae's gun and return fire from the cops.

Officer Cristian Caraballo was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital for bruising and bleeding, despite wearing a bulletproof vest.

Caraballo has since been released.