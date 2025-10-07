West Palm Beach Police Officer Shot In The Line Of Duty

A West Palm Beach police officer was shot while responding to a call early this morning.

Police Chief Tony Araujo says it happened around 2 a.m. when officers arrived at a house in the 300 block of Baker Drive. That's near Congress Avenue and Okeechobee Blvd.

"Responding officers came under gunfire from an individual inside the home. The officers did return gunfire. One officer was struck and taken to an area hospital. The officer is in stable condition."

Araujo tells CBS 12 News that the officers were responding to calls of an altercation inside that house.

No suspect information is known and the investigation continues.