Body Of Florida Man Missing 10 Years Found In Boca Raton Pond

The body of a South Florida man who disappeared over ten years ago has been found.

A private dive team used sonar to detect the remains of 25-year-old Steven MacKrell of Fort Lauderdale in a Boca Raton pond. The body was inside the man's car that was submerged in water.

MacKrell was last seen July 30th, 2015 at a gas station in Pompano Beach.

After several years, police say they "exhausted all leads," which is when Sunshine State Sonar started searching.

It took the dive team three years before finding MacKrell, giving some closure to his family. But Fort Lauderdale Police are still investigating to find out how the man wound up in the pond.

Anyone who has information on the disappearance of Steven MacKrell is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-6677 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).