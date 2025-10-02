School Board Member Gets Death Threats After Charlie Kirk Comments

A controversial Palm Beach County School Board member is reportedly receiving death threats following comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk.

Riviera Beach Police say a couple of calls came in to Edwin Ferguson's office last month. Both on the same day, September 19th.

The first one came in at about 2 p.m. from a blocked number. Ferguson's secretary answered and the caller said in a message for the school board member “I know where you live. I’m going to burn your house down.”

At around 4:20 p.m., a voicemail was left for Ferguson, with the caller using a racial slur and profanities to call him names and stating they were going to blow his head off.

"This message is for [n-word] Ferguson. You f****** son of a b**** we're going to blow your head off. C*ck sucker."

The calls came two days after Ferguson, who represents District 7 on the school board, called Kirk a "racist bigot" and likened him to Adolf Hitler.

Police are investigating.