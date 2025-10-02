Jacksonville Woman Found Nude In St. Lucie County Woods After Car Crash

A missing woman from Jacksonville whose car crashed into a St. Lucie County canal has been found naked in the woods.

Sheriff's Officials near Fort Pierce say they received calls this morning from people who had seen a nude woman lying in a ditch.

53-year-old Jennifer Fisher told deputies that after driving into the canal on Tuesday, she took off her clothes and walked into the woods with the intention of staying there for several days. Deputies say she had no complaints other than irritation from fire ant bites.

Fisher was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation while the Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's disappearance.