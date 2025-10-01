Pit Bull Saves Teen From Would-Be Abuser, Say Pinellas Deputies

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - - A pit bull gets credit for saving a 15-year-old girl from a suspected would-be molester.

Pinellas deputies say it happened Monday night at a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

They say 44 year old Nigel Myers followed the victim into a bedroom and then the living room as she tried to avoid him.

The sheriff says a three year old pit named "Sparta" jumped on Myers to protect the teen.

Deputies say Myers threw Sparta against a dog cage, and then off the balcony. The dog has serious injuries but will survive.

Myers faces charges including lewd conduct, domestic battery, child abuse and animal cruelty.

Photo: PCSO