Members Of Florida's Congressional Delegation Speak Out About Govt Shutdown

Members of Congress from Florida are speaking out amid the partial government shutdown that's now underway.
Republican Representative Brian Mast of Stuart posted a video to Facebook just after midnight.
"Thank you Democrats. While Republicans in both the House and the Senate voted to fund the government, Democrats...they decided to throw a temper tantrum and it's going to have some severe consequences for the American people."
He goes on to say that essential services will continue, like Social Security payments and Medicare coverage, but Small Business Administration loans may be delayed and national parks may be closed.
Mast says the other party has unrealistic demands.
"They're pushing to keep illegal immigrants on the rolls. That's why the numbers are so much higher. They're looking to keep able-bodied, non-working adults on taxpayer-funded healthcare programs, instead of having work requirements."
South Florida Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel blames Republicans, saying they "would rather shut down the government than work with Democrats to keep health care affordable."
Frankel's full statement, released before the shutdown went into effect:
“It’s reckless that Republicans would rather shut down the government than work with Democrats to keep our government open and keep health care affordable. The Republican funding bill would leave more than 4 million Floridians—and millions more across the country—facing skyrocketing health care costs, doubling insurance premiums, and forcing many families to lose coverage altogether. This would have a rippling effect on our entire community, causing severe strain on the delivery of health care services. I’m standing strong with my Democratic colleagues to protect your health, lower costs, and keep our government working for you. And no matter what happens in Washington, my office will remain open and ready to serve.”