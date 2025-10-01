Bodies Of Two Women Found In Submerged Vehicle In Belle Glade

An investigation is underway after the bodies of two women were found in a car that was submerged in a canal.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies and FHP troopers responded to the scene west of Fort Pierce yesterday.

Workers with the South Florida Water Management District were performing maintenance near the canal when they spotted the rental vehicle with a Mississippi license plate.

The women in the car were identified as Tatiana Licona and Destiny Taylor, both in their twenties and both from the Treasure Coast.

Officials say they were heading home from a bar when the car veered off the road and into the water. An empty liquor bottle was found inside the vehicle.