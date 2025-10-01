18-Year-Old Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Girl At Belle Glade Church

A teen is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at church.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Derrick Zinnerman followed the girl into a bathroom stall at New Life Tabernacle Church in Belle Glade, kissed her and then raped her.

The victim told detectives that she felt "weird," "disgusted," and "surprised" during the August incident.

"Church is supposed to be a safe haven...you know, we go to try to praise God and everything. And this is what happens? I mean, we can't trust nobody. We're not safe nowhere."

Tan Williams tells CBS 12 News that she has friends who attend the church.

The girl is reportedly friends with the suspect's sister and he had been asking her out on Instagram, but she says she never agreed.

Investigators say Zinnerman sent the girl a message after the incident, apologizing and "expressing hope that their relationship would not change."

But after his arrest, he denied the allegations to detectives.