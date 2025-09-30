Treasure Coast Teen Arrested At School With BB Gun

A BB gun leads to the arrest of a teen at Martin County High School in Stuart.

The Sheriff's Office says a student was found with the BB gun that was designed to resemble a real Glock firearm.

A school resource officer received a report this morning that a student may be carrying a gun. Police took him out of class and found the weapon in his waistband.

He was also found to be in possession of THC and now faces criminal charges for possession of THC and possession of a weapon at school.

Deputies praise the students who came forward with the information leading to the arrest.