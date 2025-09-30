Celebration Of Life Held For FHP Trooper Who Died After Leg Fracture At FAU

A celebration of life for an FHP trooper who died just weeks after suffering a leg fracture during a college football game.

Patrolman Craig Gaines was working security for Florida A&M University on the sidelines of a game against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton when a player accidentally ran into him. He would later die from medical complications at his home.

State troopers from Alabama, Mississippi and other law enforcement officials attended the event which took place at a church in Tallahassee yesterday.

Flags were flying at half-staff at various locations, including the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles headquarters, by order of Governor DeSantis.