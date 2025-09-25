Daughter Of Man Convicted In Trump Assassination Attempt Vows Appeal

The daughter of the man convicted of attempting to assassinate President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course vows to appeal the case.

Sara Routh, who was last seen screaming obscenities inside and outside the courtroom after her father, Ryan Routh, was found guilty on all of the counts against him, tells WPTV in West Palm Beach that she is "looking for any and everybody that is willing to stand behind" her and her father, to find a way to appeal the case. She says she figured there'd be a lot more support.

Sara Routh says she knows he was "just trying to get the point across that Trump was not the right person to be elected" and insists her father wasn't trying to kill anybody.

Routh requested and was granted the ability to represent himself at trial, which is something former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg thinks could give him grounds for an appeal. But he thinks that's still an uphill climb for Routh to actually get an appeal.

He gets sentenced by Judge Aileen Cannon on December 18th and faces up to life in prison.