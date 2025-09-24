Brightline Gets $40 Million In Federal Funds For Safety But Stuart Waits

The Trump administration says it's committing $42-million to address safety concerns along the Miami-to-Orlando Brightline route, but it will be 2028 at the earliest when Martin County gets a station.

County officials say they will have to re-apply for a grant after the Federal Railroad Administration notified the county that it would not reward any grants this year.

Brightline and Martin County have an agreement to build a train station in downtown Stuart, but the $45 million grant is necessary to get it done.

The new application will be submitted in January and the county won't find out if they're approved until next June. It would then be about a year and a half before the station would be built.

Meanwhile, the four federal safety grants will go towards installing fencing, grade-crossing upgrades and a trespassing alert system.