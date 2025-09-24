Boynton Beach School Zone Cameras Are Now In Force

The Boynton Beach Police Department says new school zone cameras are active starting today.

Under state law, drivers caught by the cams going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit will face a $100 fine, but no points on your license and insurance is not impacted.

The cameras will be active during school hours at all elementary schools located in Boynton Beach, which is the fifth municipality in Palm Beach County to use school zone cameras to fine speeders.

The others are Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and Wellington. Warning periods are over in all of those communities.

The schools with school zone cameras are the following:

Forest Park, Rolling Green, Poinciana, Crosspointe, Citrus Cove, Freedom Shores and Imagine Chancellor Charter School.