Property Taxes Climb In Port St. Lucie Despite Lowering Of Millage Rate

Property taxes are rising in Port St. Lucie, despite a continuous lowering of its millage rate.

The city's newly proposed budget includes a rate of 4.97 mills, down from last year.

It would be the tenth consecutive year that the rate was lowered, but still taxes are expected to rise.

St. Lucie County Property Appraiser Michelle Franklin blames that on soaring property values that have more than offset the rate reductions.

She says the city's population has gone up by more than 73,000 residents since 2016.