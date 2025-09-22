Police Find Love In Palm Beach County Jail

The Riviera Beach Police Department says their detectives found Love in Jail.

They're referring to 47-year-old Randall Ray Love, who is accused of setting fire to a motorcycle clubhouse.

Firefighters responded to the Enforcers Motorcycle Club on Avenue E September 11th and quickly put out the flames.

The act prompted an arson investigation and when Love was identified as the suspect, they didn't have to look far to find him. He was already in the Palm Beach County Jail for drug possession charges.

Police say Love admitted to setting the fire.

He faces charges of second-degree arson, burglary and criminal mischief involving property damage.