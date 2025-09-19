Two Men Arrested For Tagging Several Buildings In WPB With "SWAMP"

Two West Palm Beach men have been arrested for a months-long graffiti-spree.

Police say 28-year-olds Connor Stromoski and Samuel Lawson are responsible for spray-painting the word "SWAMP" on several buildings.

They say it started in February and continued last month when Stromoski was found with spray paint and marijuana. He then admitted to tagging "SWAMP" and confessed to a couple of other incidents that were caught on camera.

Lawson was picked up earlier this month. They both face a slew of charges.