12-Year-Old Arrested For Making Threats Against School

A 12-year-old boy faces charges of making threats to shoot up a school along the Treasure Coast.

The student at St. Lucie West K-8 schools is accused of opening an Instagram account to threaten another boy and in the process making threatening comments about the whole school.

Those include Ak 47 ar and everything," "Don't hide" and "Wait for Oct 4th."

The suspect was taken into custody at the school yesterday and his cellphone was confirmed to have the phone number associated with the offending Instagram account.

The 12-year-old says the threats were meant as a prank and photos of guns were taken from other social media platforms. He is charged with one count of electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct an act of terrorism.