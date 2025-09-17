Gov. DeSantis Makes It Official: ServiceNow To Bring 850 Jobs To WPB

More than 850 jobs are expected to be created over the next five years in Palm Beach County by Fortune 500 company ServiceNow.

Governor DeSantis made official what we had speculated on earlier this month, that the California-based company will be expanding to CityPlace in West Palm Beach. At the time, the name of the company was not confirmed.

The project will be developed by Related Ross, which is owned by Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross.

"There is no better advocate for the future of West Palm Beach, the prospects for Palm Beach County than Stephen Ross."