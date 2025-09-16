Palm Beach School Board Will Push Back On Vaccine Mandate Bans

The Palm Beach County School Board is putting together the school district's legislative priorities and one of those is expected to be to push back on the state's plan to rollback vaccine requirements.

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says only parents should decide what goes into their children's bodies. So, as of early December some of the vaccines that they are currently mandated to get will no longer be necessary. They include Hepatitis B and Chickenpox.

But vaccine requirements for Measles, Polio and others are written into state law, so lawmakers will be asked to remove those mandates.

Palm Beach County School Board members, however, voiced concerns during a special workshop and budget meeting, even adding a request to formally oppose the state’s proposed changes.

The District is expected to have its final list of Legislative priorities next month and officials say they will continue to comply with all legal and regulatory requirements.