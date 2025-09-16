Florida Prepaid's Website Has A More 'User-Friendly' Feel & Offers Bonus

Parents of young children and babies who want to purchase a college savings plan will find a newly designed website at Florida Prepaid.

Spokeswoman Meredith Westheimer, a Palm Beach County mother who graduated from UCF through a prepaid plan, says the idea was to make the site more user-friendly and streamlined. But the 'Plan Builder Tool' is still available.

"Our calculator is now better than ever. It gives families the option to choose what they can save and lets them see what their options are between the 529 Prepaid Plan and the 529 Investment Plan."