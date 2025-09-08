Delray Beach Files Motion To Disqualify Presiding Officer In Crosswalk Case

The City of Delray Beach is still fighting to save its rainbow crosswalk, filing a motion to disqualify the presiding officer in a dispute with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Jennifer Marshall is FDOT's chief engineer of production and the city alleges favoritism based on her private emails. That motion, claiming ex parte communications and potential bias, was filed on Friday when the city and state had been instructed to submit materials to support their cases surrounding the intersection that was painted in 2021 as a way to support the LGBTQ community.

The city claims it has evidence to support the allegations, including emails showing Marshall was involved in discussions about enforcement of the non-compliance before being designated as presiding officer.

Vice Mayor Rob Long says it proves the city hasn't been given a chance to prove that if the state is really concerned about safety, the intersection has proven to be safer after the streetscape was installed.