Is Fortune 500 Company Set To Move To West Palm Beach?

A California-based company is receiving more than $17 million in incentives to move to the City of West Palm Beach.

Officials have not released the name of the business that is promising to provide 856 jobs to the community, but there is speculation in the media that it could be ServiceNow, a Fortune 500 company.

The city's Community Redevelopment Agency says the company in question is a cloud computing company that provides businesses with AI to automate their workflows.

ServiceNow reportedly has a listing for jobs available in West Palm Beach, despite not having an office there currently.

It appears that West Palm Beach taxpayers will provide the company up to $2 million in grant money, while the state will provide grants worth about $15 million, along with tax credits.